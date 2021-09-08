(Video) Jota scores another header on international duty to help sink Azerbaijan in 3-0 Portugal victory

Diogo Jota was on target once again on international duty, registering a headed effort to put Portugal’s World Cup qualifying clash with Azerbaijan to bed.

The Selecao found the net on three occasions with Manchester United’s Bernardo Silva and RB Leipzig’s Andre Silva likewise making a mark on the scoresheet to keep Fernando Santos’ men at the top of their group.

Lurking in the box, virtually unmarked, the Liverpool star snuck toward the six-yard box to meet the cross of Joao Cancelo, finding the bottom-left of the net.

The 24-year-old has been in top form for club and country, registering two goals in the opening three league games of the Reds’ season and hitting the mark once more when called upon for international duty.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & L’Equipe:

Jota the slotter! 💥 Watch highlights from Portugal's win against Azerbaijan below…⬇ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 7, 2021