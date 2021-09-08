(Video) Liverpool release full third Nike kit reveal clip

Liverpool Football Club has officially released a full clip revealing the Premier League outfit’s third kit for the 2021/22 campaign.

As many fans will already be familiar with, courtesy of FootyHeadlines’ accurate leak, the jersey is predominantly yellow, featuring some red chequered trims around the collar and shirt sleeves.

We’ve no doubt this one is going to divide a few when it comes out in the shops but it’s great to see a classic Liverpool kit colour once more come to the fore.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: