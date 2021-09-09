Chelsea hit with five-figure fine after failing to control players at Anfield

After failing to control their players in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield in August, Chelsea have been fined £25,000 by the FA.

As relayed in a report by Sky Sports, the Londoners have been slapped on the wrists for two breaches of FA Rule E20.1.

‘The club admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during both the 48th minute of the first half and following the half-time whistle,’ a statement by the FA Spokesperson read, via a post on Twitter.

Several Chelsea players surrounded referee Anthony Taylor after a controversial decision to award the home side a penalty and remove Reece James from the field of play.

The full-back handled the ball on the goal-line, directly preventing a goal-scoring opportunity for Sadio Mane, which the rules dictate he must be shown a red card for.

Chelsea players argued with Taylor’s decision in an emotional display, but the eventual spot-kick was slotted beyond Edouard Mendy by Mo Salah.

The Blues goalkeeper then attempted to hoof the loose ball up the pitch, but Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was closing in on it too.

After the midfielder and Mendy collided, there was another emotional display by both Chelsea players and those of the home side, earning the stopper and Antonio Rudiger yellow cards.