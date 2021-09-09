How Liverpool could line-up against Leeds after Brazil shenanigans – opinion

Liverpool are up against Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League this weekend, but both sides are likely to be without a few key players.

Earlier this week, I’d penned an opinion piece on who I thought would start the match… but it’s now in need of an update.

The Brazilian FA – utilising a FIFA ruling – have moved to ban their players from playing club football this week after a refusal from said outfits to release them for international duty, despite COVID-19 related concerns, as reported by the Independent.

If nothing changes before Sunday, it means Liverpool and Leeds will be without Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Raphinha.

Jurgen Klopp already had a potentially difficult task ahead of him, with several of his stars not 100% match-ready – but here’s my updated take on how the Reds could line-up at Elland Road…

In goal will be Caoimhin Kelleher, who is likely to get the nod in Alisson’s absence, and he’ll have a back four of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

A midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Naby Keita seems likely, with the latter recently returning to Merseyside early after political turbulence in Guinea.

Harvey Elliott may be in with a shout, but he also returned to Liverpool early during the international break – but because of an injury.

A front three of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota seems nailed-on, with Firmino set to sit this one out.

EOTK’s IX: Kelleher, van Dijk, Matip, Trent, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Salah, Mane, Jota

