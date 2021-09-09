(Image) Former Liverpool player takes aim at Man United in hilarious social media post

Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique has taken aim at Manchester United on Instagram with a funny meme.

Today, the Spaniard shared a cropped screen-shot of a joke that originated on Twitter a few days prior.

User @iamloyalson seems to be the first person to make the jibe – in which a photograph of Cristiano Ronaldo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been taken out of context.

Captioning an image of the duo speaking at Man United’s training ground for the first time as manager and player, it reads: Ronaldo: I look forward to winning trophies with you. Ole: No, we don’t do that here anymore.