Liverpool believe FIFA has no basis to ban Brazilian players this weekend – SSN

Liverpool are said to believe FIFA shouldn’t be allowed to ban Brazilian players from being selected by their Premier League clubs.

Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Leeds United’s Raphinha are set to be impacted by the ruling in the Reds’ clash at Elland Road this weekend.

As reported by the Independent, the Brazilian FA have moved to ban their players from participating in club football this week after a refusal to release them for international duty, despite COVID-19 related concerns.

Liverpool believe FIFA, who have applied to enforce the request, have no basis to ban players from representing their domestic teams this weekend, it has now been claimed by Sky Sports News.

As per the above SSN report, ‘most clubs’ affected by FIFA’s ruling share the same opinion as the Reds.

With three days until kick-off, it’s unclear if there will be any changes for Liverpool and Leeds – but Manchester United, who as it stands will be forced to play without Fred, host Newcastle on Saturday afternoon, so something would have to be sorted before then.