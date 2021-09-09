Liverpool eyeing Serie A midfielder as Fabinho alternative in thrifty move – reports

Liverpool have recently been linked with a move for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie by several outlets.

Notably, La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Milannews.it, claim the Reds are keen to pounce on the Ivorian after a he rejected a contract extension.

Il Milanista take it a step further, reporting that Jurgen Klopp has identified Kessie as ‘an alternative’ for Fabinho.

That isn’t to say the Liverpool dynamo is going anywhere – the suggestion is the Milan midfielder would come in to provide depth and competition.

If true, it’s a positive move by the Reds, who have struggled with a relatively thin squad in recent years.

Kessie will become a free agent next summer, unless he signs a new contract with Milan – which is still entirely possible.

If he fails to do so, he’ll be able to arrange a pre-contract agreement with another club and make a Bosman transfer in nine months.

But if Kessie was to enter the market on a ‘free’, there would be a large number of clubs banging on his agent’s door.