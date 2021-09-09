Paul Joyce confirms Liverpool have ‘significant interest’ in Borussia Dortmund midfielder

Rumours linking Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to Liverpool have been rife in recent weeks.

The 18-year-old’s stock is rising at a meteoric rate – which was amplified after leaving Birmingham City for the Bundesliga and getting his call-up for the England senior team.

Reputable sources like Patrick Berger of SPORT 1 have already weighed in on the Liverpool rumours, confirming Jurgen Klopp is keen.

But now ever-reliable Times journalist Paul Joyce has offered his insight on the matter – and it’s positive news for Reds fans.

In a recent co-written article, the Merseyside-focused reporter and Matt Lawton stated there is ‘significant interest‘ in Bellingham from Anfield.

However, there is a sizable stumbling block – as touched upon in the above report, Dortmund are not going to be keen on selling the midfielder.

Bellingham’s current contract at the Westfalenstadion runs until the end of June 2025 and it has no release clause, which may present an expensive problem for Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Man City, who have also been linked.