Reliable source doubles down on Bellingham to Liverpool rumours; Klopp is eyeing up transfer

Liverpool are reportedly interested in making a high-profile transfer next summer, with Jurgen Klopp said to be keen on Jude Bellingham.

The young midfielder hasn’t long signed for Borussia Dortmund, but the Reds boss is believed to be ready to raid his former club.

After a solid performance for England during the international break, rumours of Liverpool’s apparent interest in Bellingham spiked.

But it now appears there may be some substance to the whispers as reputable SPORT 1 journalist Patrick Berger has weighed in on the matter.

Taking to Twitter, the Bundesliga expert confirmed Liverpool are interested in Bellingham and Klopp is monitoring the midfielder for a potential transfer next summer.

Adding to that, Berger states Dortmund have a clear stance over the former Birmingham City starlet: they don’t want to sell him.

Bellingham’s current contract at the Westfalenstadion runs until the end of June 2025 and it has no release clause, which may present an expensive problem for Liverpool if the reported interest is indeed real.