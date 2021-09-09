Serie A midfield dynamo who could move for free is perfect Liverpool target – opinion

Liverpool are reportedly in the market for a new midfielder next summer – with two names in particular sticking out.

According to the Times, the Reds are keen on Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham, while Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Milannews.it) fancies Jurgen Klopp to move for AC Milan dynamo Franck Kessie.

MORE: (Image) Former Liverpool player takes aim at Man United in hilarious social media post

With both of those links coming from reputable sources, it’s fair to assume Liverpool are planning to be busier in the transfer market next year than they were this summer.

While Bellingham is for sure the more eye-catching name, it’s impossible to ignore a potentially exciting and thrifty move for Kessie.

What makes the Ivorian such an ideal target for Liverpool – and FSG – is in three months he’s able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any club.

Kessie has less than a year left on his current deal and has reportedly rejected a contract extension, as per the above Gazzetta write-up.

The Milan star is already a top-class player, but could go up another level under Klopp – and with a potential Bosman transfer on the cards it could be an unmissable chance for Liverpool, should he fail to agree new terms with the San Siro outfit before January.