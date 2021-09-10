Jurgen Klopp frustrated with Brazilian FA & FIFA as Liverpool trio banned from PL match

Jurgen Klopp vented his frustration at the ongoing situation regarding the Brazilian FA, FIFA and the Premier League in his pre-match press conference, ahead of the Reds’ clash with Leeds United this weekend.

The Liverpool manager was asked about the availability of Fabinho, Alisson and Roberto Firmino, which presented him with an opportunity to speak on the matter.

“Bobby will not be available because of injury. It’s a really tricky situation – we shouldn’t forget the players wanted to play these games [for Brazil] and clubs wanted to let them go, but it just was not possible,” Klopp said with a hint of grimace on his face.

“The real punishment is for the players [as well as the clubs]. They can’t play which is what they love to do. That’s really not okay.”

As reported by the Independent, following a failure by clubs to release players for international duty, despite COVID-19 related concerns, the Brazilian FA asked FIFA to ban its players from representing their domestic outfits and the request was duly obliged.

With time running out as this weekend’s Premier League fixtures approach, it’s unclear if there will be a surrender from the Brazilian FA.

Klopp’s absolutely right to say those being punished most by FIFA’s ruling is the players, who just want to play football. As far as we’re concerned, the wrist-slapping is petty and unattractive.