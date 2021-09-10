Jurgen Klopp’s burning Trent Alexander-Arnold question for Gareth Southgate

Jurgen Klopp took a slight swipe at Gareth Southgate’s decision to play Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield during the international break.

It was an interesting experiment by the Three Lions boss, but ultimately it didn’t pay off and the 22-year-old was returned to his typical position in defence after 45 minutes alongside Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Leeds United at Elland Road this weekend, Klopp was asked about the decision to utilise Trent in midfield.

The Reds boss’ response was brilliant, as he indirectly issued a burning question to Southgate. “If you watched our games, you’d see Trent’s position has changed, not in all games,” Klopp said of the full-back.

“It’s a shame in 2021 we speak like this, footballers play everywhere. On the right wing… he is everywhere.

“Some people think if Trent plays ten yards further forward he can become more influential, but I cannot think of many more influential from his position.

“Why would you make the best right-back in the world a midfielder?”

And it’s that last line that really is the burning question for Southgate. With Trent at his disposal, why is he forcing him into auxiliary positions to accommodate others?

It makes no odds to Liverpool, of course – the Scouser will be utilised in his strongest position by Klopp – and that won’t change.

