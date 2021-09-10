Liverpool given FIFA Brazil ban hope by Pep Guardiola & Mexico decision

As it stands, Liverpool will be unable to field Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino against Leeds United this coming Sunday.

FIFA have agreed to ban the trio – along with many of their fellow compatriots, including Raphinha – after a request from the Brazilian FA.

The problem stems from the failure to release players for international duty, following concerns from within the Premier League regarding South America’s handling of COVID-19.

As reported by the Independent, FIFA have agreed to ban Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino from playing for Liverpool this weekend.

It’s not just Brazilian players impacted, though – the Football Federation of Mexico had moved to block Raul Jiminez from turning out for Wolves against Watford, but they’ve now withdrawn their complaint, as reported by BBC Sport.

Pretty much parallel to this news was Pep Guardiola’s pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Leicester City, in which he said his Brazilian players are “going to play – I don’t have any other instructions,” as quoted by Goal.

While far from confirmation the Brazilian FA will indeed follow in the footsteps of Mexico, it certainly offers Liverpool some hope that Alisson and Fabinho could be made available for Sunday’s match.

Firmino is not expected to be involved in the clash with Leeds United at Elland Road either way, with Jurgen Klopp confirming the forward is still injured in his pre-match press conference.