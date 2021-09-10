Liverpool handed double boost as Jurgen Klopp issues team news ahead of Leeds United

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott should be fit to play for Liverpool against Leeds United this weekend.

The Reds travel to West Yorkshire to take on the Whites at Elland Road on Sunday, but there are set to be some unfortunate absentees.

The Brazilian FA have moved to ban their players from representing their clubs this coming weekend – after a failure to release them for international duty, despite COVID-19 related concerns, as per the Independent.

It’s unclear if something will change between now and kick-off, but Sky Sports News report that Liverpool believe there is no basis to ban players from representing their domestic teams.

But it’s not all bad news as it appears Keita and Elliott should be available this coming weekend.

“Harvey is fine again,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com. “Millie, we have to see.

“Millie has to be part of team training yet, he was not part of team training so far, so we will see what he can do today. But he will get closer definitely.”

“Naby is fine,” the Liverpool boss said. “He was not here [at Wednesday’s training session] but he was in Liverpool again. I will have a chat with him today, but from what I know from all the calls and talks we had, he’s fine.”

As it stands, Fabinho will be unable to play this coming weekend, so the potential return of James Milner, not to mention to boost of Keita and Elliott being available, is massive.