Liverpool join queue for £60m want-away Bundesliga forward – report

Liverpool are reportedly one of several clubs chasing the signature of Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

That’s according to French outlet Le10Sport, who claim Jurgen Klopp is keen on the 25-year-old Parisian.

The above report suggests the fact Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will both turn 30 this season could be a reason for the heightened interest in Coman, who Bayern value at around £60 million – as reported by Goal.

It’s not the first time Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Frenchman, though – back in July it was claimed the player’s agent had offered his client to the Reds.

That nugget of information arrived from SPORT1, who claim Bayern Munich and Coman’s representatives have been struggling to come to terms over a new deal.

Florian Plettenberg – who is a journalist for the latter-most aforementioned outlet – has previously confirmed Liverpool are indeed keen on Coman.

That is somewhat notable given the reporter was early to the news of the Reds’ interest in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus, which was later confirmed by the ever-reliable Neil Jones of Goal.