Liverpool rejected Leeds chief’s approach for midfielder over the summer – report

Leeds United sporting director, Victor Orta, approached Liverpool regarding a potential move for midfielder Curtis Jones over the summer.

That’s according to the ever-reliable Neil Jones, who in his report for Goal clarified the West Yorkshire outfit’s chief was very quickly sent packing after enquiring if a loan deal was possible.

MORE: Jurgen Klopp’s burning Trent Alexander-Arnold question for Gareth Southgate

Jones (the player) certainly has a battle on his hands to convince Jurgen Klopp he should be a regular fixture in his squad, with the likes of Naby Keita, Thiago and even Harvey Elliott ahead of him in the pecking order.

That being said, the young midfielder is still very much in Liverpool’s plans – as shown by the rapid rejection Leeds United were handed over the summer.

He’s yet to make an appearance this season, but with 24 under his belt from the Premier League alone last term Jones will surely get some game-time soon.

Liverpool are in action against Leeds United this coming weekend, travelling to Elland Road for an afternoon kick-off on Sunday.