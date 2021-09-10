Liverpool targeted 17-goal Leeds star; Jurgen Klopp called him “rare” – report

Liverpool were arguably in need of offensive reinforcements this past summer, but only moved to strengthen defensive depth.

Ibou Konate is an excellent addition, but many Reds supporters were left wondering what could have been come the end of the transfer window.

According to Goal’s Neil Jones, those same fans now have something else to ponder as it’s been revealed Liverpool had explored the idea of signing Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford.

The above report states Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the England international and has previously labelled him “exceptional” and “rare” after bagging 17 goals in his first full season in the Premier League.

Bamford proved himself as one of the country’s most reliable forwards over the last 12 months, so it’s no surprise Liverpool were interested in the former Chelsea man.

But the Leeds star signed a new contract at Elland Road last month, securing his long-term future remains in West Yorkshire.