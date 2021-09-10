(Video) Milner & van Dijk rinse Robbo in Liverpool training drill: “No Virg, don’t!”

Much to the relief of many Liverpool fans, Virgil van Dijk and James Milner took part in full training sessions earlier this week.

The big Dutchman had seemingly picked up a fresh injury on International duty, but it appears he’s absolutely fine.

Milner had been recovering from a fitness concern of his own – and he is looking better – but it’s unclear if he’ll be ready to face boyhood club Leeds United this weekend.

Andy Robertson got rinsed by the duo in a recent Liverpool training drill at the AXA Centre, with van Dijk telling LFC TV cameras the Scot is always the one to mess up rondos, causing the full-back to shout “no Virg, dont!” – while Milner joked Robbo can’t get his legs high enough.

Footage via LFC TV (skip to 2.25)…