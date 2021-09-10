(Video) Tsimikas creates goal-scoring chance for Greece after winding run – Robbo would be proud

Liverpool full-back Kostas Tsimikas appears to be picking a few things up from team-mate Andy Robertson!

The 25-year-old is has been on international duty with Greece and starred for his nation against Sweden earlier this week.

Taking off down the left flank, Tsimikas picked up the ball and charged toward the opposition’s penalty area.

Despite a tame effort on goal, the Liverpool man’s mazy run is something to behold – and definitely something Robbo will love to see!

Footage via Cosmote Sport 1.