Former Liverpool striker linked with shock move to Chilean club Colo-Colo

Andy Carroll, former Liverpool player and current free agent, has been linked with a sensational move to Colo-Colo.

The Chilean club are one of the most well-known in South America, celebrating a massive history that includes continental success in the form of a Copa Libertadores title.

Carroll, who last played for boyhood club Newcastle United after being release at the end of the 2020/21 season, is looking for a new team and Colo-Colo have surprisingly been named in a report.

According to Chilean outlet ADN, the former England international has been offered to Los Albos and is potentially being viewed as an alternative target.

The transfer window for Primera Division sides has now closed and Colo-Colo failed to bring in a new central attacker, despite making seven permanent signings.

Carroll could be a relatively risk-free option for the South American outfit, should they offer him a short-term contract.

That said, the former Liverpool striker’s form collapsed after a slight reprise in 2017, scoring just four Premier League goals in four seasons.