Liverpool handed significant boost as Brazilian FA withdraw FIFA complaint

The Brazilian FA – alongside equivalents in Mexico, Chile and Paraguay – have withdrawn their complaint to FIFA about Premier League clubs failing to release players for international duty.

This directly impacts Liverpool as Alisson, Fabinho and Leeds United’s Raphinha are available for selection this Sunday’s clash at Elland Road.

Roberto Firmino had already been ruled out of the fixture by Jurgen Klopp after the forward picked up an injury in last month’s match with Chelsea, so it doesn’t affect him.

As initially reported by Times journalist Paul Joyce, all South American players have been cleared to represent their clubs in the Premier League this weekend after Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Paraguay waived the five-day restriction.

Common sense prevails – the initial complaints made by the aforementioned governing bodies were petty and needless, as far as we’re concerned.

Those who would have suffered most from the restrictions were the players themselves, as mentioned by Liverpool manager Klopp in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Reds’ clash with Leeds this weekend.