Liverpool name 24-man Premier League squad following summer oversight

Liverpool have confirmed their squad for the Premier League season, but it’s notably one player shy due to homegrown rules.

The guidelines state clubs are permitted to include a maximum of 17 non-homegrown (NHG) players in their teams, leaving eight spots to make up the numbers.

Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner, Joe Gomez, Nat Phillips, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Caoimhin Kelleher qualify as homegrown, but Liverpool have an extra spot left vacant.

Ibou Konate took one of the NHG spots, while young players like Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are counted as U21s.

Liverpool will have a chance to amend their Premier League squad at the end of the January transfer window, as will all other outfits.

The Reds’ 24-man roster isn’t a significant problem, but with the likes of Jarrod Bowen linked with an Anfield switch over the summer – as reported by The Athletic – it can be viewed as somewhat of an oversight by the club’s chiefs.

There is, however, a place in the latest Liverpool squad for goalkeeper Loris Karius.