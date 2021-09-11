Liverpool planning swift January move for hot-shot striker – report

Liverpool are reportedly very keen on signing Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi and are willing to make a move as soon as January.

That’s according to Transfermarkt, but German outlet BILD make a similar claim – suggesting the Reds, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have all shortlisted the 19-year-old.

Arguably in need of offensive reinforcements, Liverpool could do a lot worse than Adeyemi, who has scored an outstanding seven goals in his first nine club games this season.

The teenager also made his debut for Germany’s senior team over the recent international break and found the back of the net in the 6-0 demolition of Armenia.

Divock Origi has witnessed his role at Anfield diminish in recent years, with just 17 appearances in all competitions and one goal to his name for Liverpool last season.

Players like Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have shown they’re capable of playing as a central forward, but that’s unlikely to be Jurgen Klopp’s preference over a natural striker.