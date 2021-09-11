Liverpool star reacts as FIFA confirm South American players are cleared to play

Liverpool were put into a difficult position in recent days, with the Brazilian FA moving to ban its players from turning out for the club this weekend.

It wasn’t just the Reds initially impacted, though – all South American players in the Premier League called up for international duty last month were dealt a short-term restriction until last night.

MORE: FIFA write to Boris Johnson for COVID-19 exemptions after South American headache

As reported by Times journalist Paul Joyce, Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Paraguay have all withdrawn their complaints to FIFA, which allows their players to play club football this weekend.

Liverpool took to Twitter this morning to confirm the news and it didn’t take long before some eye-catching reactions poured in.

Alisson responded to the Reds’ tweet with an emoji that symbolises praying hands, which confirms Jurgen Klopp’s comments that it’s the players that would have suffered most from the ban.

🙏🏼 — Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) September 11, 2021

The goalkeeper is now expected to start for Liverpool against Leeds United on Sunday, and the same can be said of compatriot Fabinho.

Unfortunately, this weekend will come too soon for Roberto Firmino, who is still side-lined with an injury he picked up last month in the clash with Chelsea at Anfield.