(Video) Former Liverpool man interrupts Ronaldo’s return with brilliant team goal

Cristiano Ronaldo made his long-awaited Manchester United return this afternoon, but it was momentarily interrupted by former Liverpool defender Javi Manquillo.

The Portugal international, of course, opened the scoring at Old Trafford just before half-time to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead at the break.

Not long after the resumption of the game, though, former Liverpool full-back Manquillo popped up with a brilliant equaliser for Newcastle.

It was a gorgeous, well-worked goal – but Man United hit back with more goals later in the half to take all three points and claim victory over the Magpies.

¡Sorpresa en Old Trafford! Manquillo, con un remate cruzado, empató el partido. Miguel Almirón manejó un contraataque genial, se la tocó a Saint-Maximin, que cedió al español. 1-1, y se le aguó la fiesta al Manchester United.pic.twitter.com/NxtViLMy6A — Valentín Torres Erwerle ✍️🎙️ (@TorresErwerle) September 11, 2021

Newcastle’s Manquillo levels it at 1-1 against Man Utd 💪🏼 (via @NBCSportsSoccer)pic.twitter.com/ez45oG7Thv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 11, 2021