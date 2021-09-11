(Video) Former Liverpool man interrupts Ronaldo’s return with brilliant team goal

Cristiano Ronaldo made his long-awaited Manchester United return this afternoon, but it was momentarily interrupted by former Liverpool defender Javi Manquillo.

The Portugal international, of course, opened the scoring at Old Trafford just before half-time to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead at the break.

Not long after the resumption of the game, though, former Liverpool full-back Manquillo popped up with a brilliant equaliser for Newcastle.

It was a gorgeous, well-worked goal – but Man United hit back with more goals later in the half to take all three points and claim victory over the Magpies.

Watch the videos below – footage via beIN Sport, NBC et al.

