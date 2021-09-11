(Video) Recalling when LFC’s Andrea Dossena lobbed Edwin van der Sar in 4-1 rout at Old Trafford

Today is the birthday of former Liverpool full-back Andrea Dossena!

To celebrate the Italian’s special day, we at Empire of the Kop have decided to recall the 40-year-old’s most iconic moment in a red shirt.

MORE: Liverpool name 24-man Premier League squad following summer oversight

Dossena may have only spent a season and a half with Liverpool, but he stole many hearts with a lovely goal at Old Trafford.

The Reds ran out 4-1 winners against Manchester United in March 2009, with the full-back getting in on the action by way of lobbing Edwin van der Sar.

Take a look at the video below – footage via LFC TV.

Happy birthday, Andrea Dossena

🎂 pic.twitter.com/YUcKTUBfOx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 11, 2017