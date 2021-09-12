Exclusive: “Going to break all records”: Collymore tips young Liverpool star for Premier League glory

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes Trent Alexander-Arnold is destined to grace the Premier League hall of fame.

The Scouser was yet again the provider as Mohamed Salah bagged his 100th goal in the country’s top-flight against Leeds United.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop post-match, Collymore explained why he thinks Trent will probably “break all the Premier League records” before he hangs up his boots.

“Full-backs were fantastic [against Leeds], Trent Alexader-Arnold with another assist. This kid is probably going to break all Premier League records by the time he’s finished – for assists from a defensive position,” the former Liverpool player said.

“[He’s] always prepared to support the attack, the thing I love about Trent is there were a couple of times, be it free-kicks or corners, he didn’t beat the first man, [and] Leeds United fans were like ‘whey, you’re…’ you know.

“[And Trent’s replies] – here you go, have an assist, [then] there you go, a corner in the box which drops, Leeds can’t defend it, Fabinho scores.”

🗣️ "This kid is probably going to break all Premier League records…"@StanCollymore believes Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the path to greatness 🤩 #LFC pic.twitter.com/afzoSDKiSM — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 12, 2021

It was a brilliant moment of redemption for Alexander-Arnold when he assisted Salah for the game’s opening goal.

Some home supporters had allegedly been giving him grief throughout the early stages of the game, making unsavoury comments about the Liverpool man’s playing ability compared to another England international.

Trent had the last laugh, of course – as he gestured toward the home fans in his celebrations with Salah, pointing to his ear in a likely reference to the apparent comments.