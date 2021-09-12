Harvey Elliott breaks Liverpool record after being handed third straight start by Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott is now the youngest ever midfielder to play three consecutive league games for the Reds.

That brilliant little statistic was brought to light by Opta statistician Michael Reid on social media just before kick-off against Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

Elliott breaks the record, which was previously held by Jamie Redknapp, aged just 18 years and 161 days…

Harvey Elliott (18y 161d) is the youngest midfield player ever to start three consecutive league games for Liverpool. #LFC #LEELIV — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) September 12, 2021

It’s rare a top-flight manager puts such faith into a young player as Jurgen Klopp has with Elliott so far, and it’s great to see and only a positive for Liverpool.

The Reds lost ever-present midfielder Gini Wijnaldum over the summer, who signed for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain on a Bosman transfer, but the No.67 has seemingly inherited the Dutchman’s spot.

Speaking of statistics, Michael Owen remains Liverpool’s youngest ever forward to play three league games on the bounce, aged 17 years and 242 days – which is worth pointing out as Elliott has often been utilised up-front in the past.