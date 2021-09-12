(Image) Liverpool team news confirmed as Jurgen Klopp is forced into change

The Liverpool team news is in, Reds!

Jurgen Klopp’s men are up against Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League this afternoon and the boss has gone strong.

In place of Roberto Firmino is Diogo Jota, after the Brazilian picked up an injury against Chelsea – while Thiago Alcantara has been handed a start in midfield.

Alisson and Fabinho also retain their places in the starting XI. Liverpool’s full team news can be found in our graphic below.

Up the Reds!

