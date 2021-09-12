Liverpool contact agent of Bundesliga superstar ahead of potential 2022 move – report

Liverpool are reportedly one of several clubs interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next summer.

That’s according to 90min, who claim Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Man City have also expressed keenness.

The above report states Liverpool have gone as far as to touch base with Haaland’s agent – Mino Raiola – regarding a potential deal.

For the sake of clarity, 90min aren’t the most reputable source around – but significantly more renowned Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) have previously claimed the super-agent has held talks with the Reds about the Norwegian.

It’s unclear what’ll happen when, or even if, Haaland leaves Dortmund, but there will certainly be a host of clubs lining up for his signature.

A clause in Haaland’s contract will allow him to leave the Westfalenstadion in July 2022 for £70 million, as per 90min – which is a steal for a player of his quality.

With Chelsea and Man United recently signing Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo, it may be a battle between Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Bayern’s chiefs for the Dortmund star.