Liverpool handed massive boost as James Pearce issues Bobby Firmino injury update

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino picked up an injury in the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Anfield last month.

The club have been relatively tight-lipped on the Brazilian’s fitness, but The Athletic’s James Pearce recently dropped an update that’ll serve as welcome news for supporters.

Firmino is jogging and doing some ball work at the AXA Centre in Kirkby, as per the above report.

It’s unclear exactly when the forward will return for Liverpool, but it’s unlikely he’ll be ready to take on AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday, after already being ruled out of this weekend’s clash with Leeds United.

Diogo Jota is nailed-on to stand-in for Firmino in both games, if needed – but Jurgen Klopp would undoubtedly prefer to rotate his squad after the two-day break between fixtures.

Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlian are all options available to the Liverpool boss, but it’s unclear what his preference is without Firmino.