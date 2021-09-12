Liverpool to fight Man City for England international as Guardiola eyes replacement – report

Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly set to go head-to-head for Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham.

That’s according to the Daily Star, who also claim Pep Guardiola has earmarked the England international as a potential replacement for midfield veteran Fernandinho.

Bellingham, who idolised Steven Gerrard growing up, has recently been linked with a move to Liverpool by several sources.

SPORT 1 journalist Patrick Berger has put his stamp of authority on the rumours, stating the Reds are indeed eyeing up a possible move for the Dortmund starlet next summer.

Pep Guardiola is believed to have shortlisted Jude Bellingham

It’s unclear exactly how much it’d take to sign Bellingham, but with the 18-year-old’s meteoric rise in recent years, signing for a top side in the Bundesliga and earning his first England cap, he won’t come cheap. Transfermarkt currently value the midfielder at £49.5 million.

Liverpool had a relatively quiet summer – in which Ibou Konate was added to Jurgen Klopp’s squad – so perhaps there could be some additional funds in a transfer window to come, but only time will tell.

