Liverpool to fight Man City for England international as Guardiola eyes replacement – report

Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly set to go head-to-head for Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham.

That’s according to the Daily Star, who also claim Pep Guardiola has earmarked the England international as a potential replacement for midfield veteran Fernandinho.

MORE: “Said it five million times”: Jurgen Klopp gets spiky with reporters after Cristiano Ronaldo “surprise”

Bellingham, who idolised Steven Gerrard growing up, has recently been linked with a move to Liverpool by several sources.

SPORT 1 journalist Patrick Berger has put his stamp of authority on the rumours, stating the Reds are indeed eyeing up a possible move for the Dortmund starlet next summer.

It’s unclear exactly how much it’d take to sign Bellingham, but with the 18-year-old’s meteoric rise in recent years, signing for a top side in the Bundesliga and earning his first England cap, he won’t come cheap. Transfermarkt currently value the midfielder at £49.5 million.

Liverpool had a relatively quiet summer – in which Ibou Konate was added to Jurgen Klopp’s squad – so perhaps there could be some additional funds in a transfer window to come, but only time will tell.