“Said it five million times”: Jurgen Klopp gets spiky with reporters after Cristiano Ronaldo “surprise”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was irked by some reporters’ line of questioning in his most recent press conference.

Speaking ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash with Leeds United this weekend, the 54-year-old was asked about transfers.

The window is well and truly closed now, but there was a late shake-up in the market as Cristiano Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United.

Klopp was asked about this as well, in a way that suggested there was perhaps a lack of ambition from Liverpool over the summer.

“It’s a little bit annoying that I have to talk about that because I said it already five million times. The only transfer we didn’t speak after was Cristiano Ronaldo, but all the other things we spoke before,” Klopp highlighted, after being asked about the Man United forward’s move, via the Mirror.

“I’m not surprised that they do it, I was surprised – but it’s a personal thing – that Cristiano left [Juventus] because I didn’t know that would happen and that’s it. Clubs do business.

“Honestly, I couldn’t care less what other clubs are doing. In a few weeks I am four years here, I signed up for this way when I arrived here.

“In that time, we were quite successful, not the most successful in the world, but quite successful. We won a couple of trophies and it’s in all transfer windows the same.

“But it’s always the same that we then get asked ‘why do you do that?’ We thought it made sense that we sign up our squad in the moment that we have here and we did that.

“That is not as spectacular as all the rest around, I cannot change that because you cannot do transfer business just to be in a circus. But they did it, other teams signed players – fine – and now we will play them and see what we can do.”

Liverpool have operated quietly and thriftly in transfer windows for a short while now, with high-profile signings like Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker now recent history.

Ibou Konate was added to Klopp’s squad over the summer and he’s yet to make his Reds debut, but that shouldn’t be discouraging, especially after a strong showing in pre-season.

The boss has form on slowly embedding new players into the fold and the young Frenchman will get chances in upcoming fixtures.

While watching rivals sign players like Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku is difficult, Liverpool have shown they don’t need to break the bank to secure silverware – and long may that continue.