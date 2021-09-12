Trent Alexander-Arnold silences “you’re just a **** Kyle Walker” chants with assist & celebration

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was apparently getting some stick from Leeds United fans at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

Some members of the home crowd were allegedly chanting “you’re just a s**t Kyle Walker” at the full-back, according to reports on social media.

Trent responded the only way he knows how; by assisting a goal for one of his Liverpool team-mates to take the lead against Leeds.

Mo Salah was the beneficiary, netting goal number 100 in the Premier League – a significant milestone for the Egyptian.

As you can see in the photograph below, Trent pointed to his ear and gestured toward the home fans while celebrating with his Liverpool team-mates – a likely reference to the alleged chants.