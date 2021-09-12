(Video) Bobby Firmino sings Liverpool chant while playing piano in brilliant viral clip

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is on the road to recovery from injury, after picking up a niggle against Chelsea last month.

As reported by The Athletic’s James Pearce, the Brazilian is doing ball work and jogging at the club’s AXA Centre in Kirkby.

A video of Firmino took social media by storm last night, going viral on Reddit and reaching a great many timelines on Twitter.

In the short clip below, the Liverpool star can be seen (and heard) signing “Allez Allez Allez” and playing along on the piano.