(Video) Bobby Firmino sings Liverpool chant while playing piano in brilliant viral clip

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is on the road to recovery from injury, after picking up a niggle against Chelsea last month.
As reported by The Athletic’s James Pearce, the Brazilian is doing ball work and jogging at the club’s AXA Centre in Kirkby.
MORE: Liverpool handed massive boost as James Pearce issues Bobby Firmino injury update
A video of Firmino took social media by storm last night, going viral on Reddit and reaching a great many timelines on Twitter.
In the short clip below, the Liverpool star can be seen (and heard) signing “Allez Allez Allez” and playing along on the piano.
In light of the good news about his injury, here’s Roberto Firmino singing ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’. from LiverpoolFC
Oh Bobby 🥺 pic.twitter.com/BloIW31pI1
— Finno (@Finno_95) September 11, 2021