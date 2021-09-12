(Video) Fabinho doubles Liverpool’s lead v. Leeds with rare goal

Get in! Liverpool midfielder Fabinho scored a rare goal against Leeds United to extend the Reds’ lead to 2-0.

The hosts were put to the sword at Elland Road by Jurgen Klopp’s men, who looked a notch above Marcelo Bielsa’s side for the majority of the game.

A corner-kick was whipped in by Trent Alexander-Arnold which was bumbled around the box until it fell to the feet of Fabinho.

The Liverpool midfielder then stroked the ball beyond Leeds United’s Illan Meslier in goal to make it 2-0.

Footage via Sky Sports / beIN.

"Leeds are scruffy at set-pieces there's no doubt about that" Fabinho puts Liverpool 2-0 up at Elland Road! 🇧🇷 📺 #LEELIV on Sky Sports PL or follow: https://t.co/f369wKlXlC pic.twitter.com/ogNSmVxZ3F — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 12, 2021