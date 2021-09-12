(Video) Mo Salah hits Premier League milestone with fine finish against Leeds United

(Video) Mo Salah hits Premier League milestone with fine finish against Leeds United

Get in! Liverpool have taken the lead at Elland Road through Mohamed Salah – who else?!

It’s in fact the Egypt international’s 100th goal in the Premier League, making it a personal milestone for the forward.

Liverpool started the game strong against a feisty Leeds team, but overpowered the hosts in the early stages.

Salah’s goal arrived just before the 20th minute, finishing from close-range via an assist by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

