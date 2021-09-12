(Video) Mo Salah hits Premier League milestone with fine finish against Leeds United

Get in! Liverpool have taken the lead at Elland Road through Mohamed Salah – who else?!

It’s in fact the Egypt international’s 100th goal in the Premier League, making it a personal milestone for the forward.

Liverpool started the game strong against a feisty Leeds team, but overpowered the hosts in the early stages.

Salah’s goal arrived just before the 20th minute, finishing from close-range via an assist by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Footage via Sky Sports / beIN.

"He joins the club in the Premier League!" Mohamed Salah's 100th Premier League goal puts Liverpool in front against Leeds! 📺 #LEELIV on Sky Sports PL or follow: https://t.co/f369wKlXlC pic.twitter.com/dAeuAQxuEZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 12, 2021

Mo Salah scores his 100th PL goal #LEELIV pic.twitter.com/JCZ7EoNgsG — Real Madrid ⚪️ (@realmadrid3413) September 12, 2021