(Video) Sadio Mane extends Liverpool’s lead to 3-0 v. Leeds; Thiago assist

Get in! Liverpool extended their lead over Leeds United at Elland Road to 3-0 through Sadio Mane.

The Senegal superstar fluffed a few chances throughout the game, but finally got his goal in additional time, before the full-time whistle.

Thiago Alcantara, just before being taken off for Naby Keita, put through a sneaky ball to Mane in Leeds’ penalty box.

The Liverpool forward made no mistake from close-range, poking home his chance beyond Illan Meslier.

Footage via Sky Sports / beIN.

WHAT A TURN AND FINISH BY MANE

pic.twitter.com/aXIvgtzOQJ — Ahmed 🇵🇸 (@ahmedIfc) September 12, 2021