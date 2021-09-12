(Video) These Liverpool fans sing funny new chant about winning the league with “no money”

Liverpool supporters are some of the best football fans around – while we may be favourable toward the Reds, that’s a fair statement!

The travelling Anfield faithful were in good spirits away at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon, often drowning out the home crowd.

A good chunk of Liverpool fans in West Yorkshire this weekend debuted a funny new chant, which we’re sure will catch on for some.

In the video below, Reds supporters can be heard singing we’ve “got no money but we’ll still win the league,” which is a brilliant nod to the club’s lack of investment over the summer!

Footage via our friends over at The Anfield Wrap.

🎶 The Reds have got no money, but we'll still win the league! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/hmSISXMiqA — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) September 12, 2021