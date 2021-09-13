‘Absolutely devastated’: Harvey Elliott hits social media with update after horror injury

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott sustained a horrific-looking ankle injury at Elland Road on Sunday.

The midfielder clashed with Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk and fell to the ground, requiring immediate medical attention.

Liverpool have since released statement, which reads: Elliott will be required to undergo surgery in the coming days and there will be further updates on his prognosis in due course.

The youngster has this morning shared an emotional message on Instagram in which he thanks supporters for their kind messages.

In full, the caption he shared with his post read: ‘I’m of course absolutely devastated with what happened yesterday at Leeds, but have been totally overwhelmed by the love and support shown to me by the entire football world following the injury.

‘Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out or sent messages to me and my family, it means so much to us. Also a massive thanks to everyone inside Elland Road for the reception you gave me immediately after it happened.’

‘I am now fully focused on my recovery and will give everything in my rehabilitation to be back out there as soon as I can. I know I have an incredible support network behind me at Liverpool and together we will get through this,’ Elliott continued.

‘To all of the Liverpool fans, your support means the world to me. I’m one of you and I can’t wait to be back faster, fitter and stronger to help the team in the future.’

It’s impossible to predict just how long the teenager will be side-lined for, but the quick actions of Liverpool’s medical team at Elland Road could very well turn out to be a huge positive.

Mohamed Salah’s frantic gestures to the bench when he saw his team-mate on the ground were more than enough to show how serious the situation was.

Naturally, all of us at Empire of the Kop wish Elliott well in his recovery and we hope to see him back in action as soon as possible.