Blackburn Rovers share message of support for Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott picked up a serious-looking ankle injury at Elland Road over the weekend.

The midfielder clashed with Leeds United’s Pascal Struijk and hit the ground, requiring medical attention immediately.

It has been confirmed by Liverpool that Elliott will undergo surgery this week – further updates are expected in due course.

Blackburn Rovers, who had the teenager on loan last season, issued a message of support on social media for the Reds’ No.67 shortly after his injury.

It’s nice to see others wishing Elliott well, especially after what appears to be a very serious injury.

Fellow Englishmen Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling also took to social media to share their messages of support for the Liverpool youngster.

It’s impossible to predict just how long Elliott will be side-lined for, but the quick actions of the Reds’ medical team at Elland Road could very well turn out to be a huge positive.

Mohamed Salah’s frantic gestures to the bench after looking at his team-mate on the ground were more than enough to show how serious the situation was.