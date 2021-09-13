Marcus Rashford & Raheem Sterling hit social media with Harvey Elliott messages

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott sustained a horrific injury during the Reds’ 3-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

The youngster hit the ground after dislocating his left ankle in a clash with Pascal Struijk, immediately requiring medical attention.

Shortly after the full-time whistle, Liverpool released a statement which read: Elliott will be required to undergo surgery in the coming days and there will be further updates on his prognosis in due course.

Many characters in the football scene hit social media to wish the young midfielder well, including Manchester-based duo Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling.

The Man United forward was first to react on Twitter as it seems he was watching the Liverpool game live, tweeting: ‘Ah man rivalry aside that looks really nasty, no one wants to see that, thoughts are with you Harvey.’

Sterling wasn’t too far behind Rashford, also taking to the bird app to share his well wishes for the Reds youngster with accompanying photograph.

Wishing you a speedy recovery Harvey Elliott 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/VTwad30e07 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) September 12, 2021

It’s impossible to predict just how long Elliott will be side-lined for, but the quick actions of Liverpool’s medical team at Elland Road could very well turn out to be a huge positive.

Mohamed Salah’s frantic gestures to the Reds’ bench after looking at his team-mate were more than enough to show how serious the situation was.