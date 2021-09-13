(Photo) Harvey Elliott watched remainder of Liverpool v. Leeds from hospital bed

Young Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott picked up a serious-looking injury at Elland Road over the weekend.

The club have confirmed the 18-year-old has since been discharged from hospital and will undergo surgery on his ankle this week.

But as Elliott was waiting to be seen to, he watched his Liverpool team-mates claim their 3-0 victory over Leeds United.

As seen in the photograph below, taken from the player’s Instagram profile, the teenager managed to get a live-stream of the game on a smartphone and watched on from hospital.

Always keeping an eye on the Reds, even in hospital! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vDd2Prrzpa — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) September 13, 2021