Update on Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott after horrific ankle injury

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott sustained a horrific injury in the Reds’ 3-0 win over Leeds United yesterday.

The youngster hit the ground after dislocating his left ankle in a clash with Pascal Struijk, immediately requiring medical attention.

MORE: (Video) These Liverpool fans sing funny new chant about winning the league with “no money”

Mohamed Salah’s frantic gestures to the Liverpool bench were more than enough to show how serious the situation was.

Naturally, Elliott was removed from the field of play and replaced by captain Jordan Henderson for the remainder of the fixture.

Liverpool have issued an update on the teenager’s condition after a visit to a local hospital, but it lacks any real details.

As per the club’s official statement, Elliott will be required to undergo surgery in the coming days and there will be further updates on his prognosis in due course.

It’s impossible to predict just how long the teenager will be side-lined for, but the quick actions of Liverpool’s medical team at Elland Road could very well turn out to be a huge positive.