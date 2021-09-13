(Video) “Absolute garbage”: Redknapp nails Thiago criticism after shining Liverpool performance

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp was very complimentary of Thiago after the Reds’ 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, the pundit said criticism he heard of the Spaniard last season is “absolute garbage” after a shining performance at Elland Road.

Thiago was outstanding for Liverpool in the middle of the park, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s watched him play.

Redknapp goes on a mini-rant, saying the Reds’ No.6 is one of the best technicians in world football – take a watch of the video below.

Footage via Football Daily / Sky Sports.

Love this from Jamie Redknapp, absolutely bang on. Thiago is glorious to watch.

September 12, 2021