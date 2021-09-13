(Video) Classy Mo Salah gifts young Liverpool fan his shirt after 100th PL goal

(Video) Classy Mo Salah gifts young Liverpool fan his shirt after 100th PL goal

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah hit a personal milestone when he bagged the Reds’ opening goal against Leeds United on Sunday.

It was the Egyptian star’s 100th in the Premier League – which puts him in a very elusive group, given how quickly he reached triple-figures.

After the final whistle at Elland Road, Salah clocked a young Liverpool fan in the crowd who had a sign which politely asked for the forward’s shirt.

The 29-year-old duly obliged and handed his top over, much to the shock and awe of the kid’s father (we assume), who was stood behind him.

