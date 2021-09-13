(Video) Classy Mo Salah gifts young Liverpool fan his shirt after 100th PL goal

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah hit a personal milestone when he bagged the Reds’ opening goal against Leeds United on Sunday.

It was the Egyptian star’s 100th in the Premier League – which puts him in a very elusive group, given how quickly he reached triple-figures.

After the final whistle at Elland Road, Salah clocked a young Liverpool fan in the crowd who had a sign which politely asked for the forward’s shirt.

The 29-year-old duly obliged and handed his top over, much to the shock and awe of the kid’s father (we assume), who was stood behind him.

Footage via Football Daily / Sky Sports.