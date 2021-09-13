(Video) Liverpool fans will love Virgil van Dijk’s antics during team-mate’s TV interview

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is a little bit of a joker – anyone who watches LFC TV’s content can testify to that!
The big man was at it again as team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold was speaking to BBC Sport after the Reds’ 3-0 win at Elland Road.
Both players were in fine form as Liverpool claimed all three points against a feisty Leeds United, who finished the game with ten men.
In the video below, you can see van Dijk swiftly walking behind Trent – during the interview on live TV – and pulling a funny face.
Footage via BBC Sport.
