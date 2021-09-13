(Video) “Vamooos!”: Firmino celebrates Fabinho’s goal as forward supports Liverpool from home

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was forced to watch the Reds from home this weekend after picking up an injury against Chelsea last month.

The Brazilian shouldn’t be out of action for too long as The Athletic’s James Pearce recently revealed he’s working on his fitness at the AXA Centre.

MORE: (Video) “Absolute garbage”: Redknapp nails Thiago criticism after shining Liverpool performance

But that didn’t stop Firmino partaking in Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Elland Road over the weekend! The Reds No.9 shared a clip of himself celebrating Fabinho’s goal against Leeds United on Instagram.

In the short clip below, via r/LiverpoolFC, you can hear Bobby shouting “vamooos” and other things in support of “Flaco,” including an infection laugh as the midfielder strikes the ball.