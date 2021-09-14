FIFA 22 ratings revealed as Liverpool superstars suffer downgrades

EA Sports are well into the process of rolling out their updated overall ratings as the release of FIFA 22 nears.

Four Liverpool superstars have had their main statistics confirmed on social media, but it’s not good news for players who use the Reds.

MORE: Liverpool target versatile forward with five goal contributions in four games – report

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, who were all rated 90 last year, have been named in the top 22 rated players in the new game – but they’ve all been hit with a downgrade of -1.

While it could definitely be argued the form of Liverpool’s No.10 dipped last season, it seems harsh to punish the other three members of the squad.

Salah dragged the Reds to a Champions League finish in 2020/21, van Dijk suffered a horrific injury and Alisson played with an inexperienced and frequently changed central defence in front of him.

Ultimately, it won’t matter – EA Sports update its player ratings throughout the season and it surely won’t take long for the Liverpool quartet to reclaim their former overalls.