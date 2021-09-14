Harvey Elliott may play again this season as Liverpool issue positive update

Harvey Elliott may play again this season, after a successful surgery was carried out on the Liverpool starlet’s ankle.

As confirmed by the club in an official statement on their website, the procedure was carried out on the teenager in London on Tuesday.

Liverpool are reluctant to put a timeline on Elliott’s recovery, as was the case with Virgil van Dijk and co. last season, for obvious reasons.

This news comes as a massive boost to Jürgen Klopp and the rest of the team as the 18-year-old was beginning to cement his place in the Reds’ regular starting XI.

As per the above statement via Liverpool’s official website, Elliott suffered a fracture dislocation of the left joint.

It’s impossible to predict just how long the youngster will be out of action for, and to be honest it wouldn’t be overly helpful for anyone concerned.

Mo Salah’s frantic gestures to the Liverpool bench when the injury happened at Elland Road tells us all we need to know about its severity.